6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Month (February 2024)
While more than a dozen country tours began in February 2024, only a half-dozen headliners announced spring or summer dates.
The six tours announced this month include some superstars, however: Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll and Dan + Shay are coming with full tours coming this year. Each has already put tickets on sale or have on sale dates coming soon.
Scroll down to see all country tours and corresponding dates revealed in February. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information is also listed. A crush of announcements will come soon, and this list will return to its weekly schedule.
Breland's Little More Countrier Tour Dates:
Notes: Opening acts not announced.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale Feb. 16.
Dan + Shay Summer 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour Dates:
Notes: Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe will open the tour.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Feb. 23.
July 18 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 20 -- Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 25 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 26 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater
July 27 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 1 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 2 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 3 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 10 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 11 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 15 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Aug. 16 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 22 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 30 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 31 -- The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 -- Chula Vista Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 -- Ridgefield, Wa. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 13 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 14 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 19 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 20 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 -- Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Dierks Bentley's Gravel & Gold Tour 2024 Dates:
Notes: Chase Rice, Lee Brice and special guests will open.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Feb. 16.
June 7 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 13 — Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center
June 14 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 27 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
June 28 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 18 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 19 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 4 — Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 8 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather post Pavilion
Aug. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 10 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavillion
Aug. 16 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 17 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater STL
Aug. 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 24 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Aug. 29 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 30 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunset Amphitheater
Aug. 31 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 12 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Sept. 13 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
Sept. 14 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept. 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Sept. 20 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena
Sept. 21 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Jelly Roll's 2024 The Beautifully Broken Tour Dates:
Notes: Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will open.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale March 1.
Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Sept. 11 -— San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center
Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center
Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Luke Bryan's 2024 Mind of a Country Boy Tour Dates:
Notes: Chayce Beckham, Tenille Arts and more will open.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Feb. 9
April 17 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
April 18 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place
April 24 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaskTel Centre
April 25 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Life Centre
June 13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 14 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 15 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 21 — Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Jole Golf Course
June 22 — Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 11 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilon
July 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilon
July 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
July 27 — Ridedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena
July 28 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 — Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center
Aug. 2 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 8 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum
Aug. 10 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Aug. 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
Aug. 22 — Oklahoma City, @ Paycom Center
Aug. 24 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Sept. 5 — Somerset, Wisc. @ Somerset Amphitheater
Sept. 7 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 12 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Can't Let Go Tour 2024 Dates:
Notes: JD McPherson opening.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Feb. 16.
