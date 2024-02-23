While more than a dozen country tours began in February 2024, only a half-dozen headliners announced spring or summer dates.

The six tours announced this month include some superstars, however: Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll and Dan + Shay are coming with full tours coming this year. Each has already put tickets on sale or have on sale dates coming soon.

Scroll down to see all country tours and corresponding dates revealed in February. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information is also listed. A crush of announcements will come soon, and this list will return to its weekly schedule.

Breland's Little More Countrier Tour Dates:

Breland 2024 tour poster Breland loading...

Notes: Opening acts not announced.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Feb. 16.

Dan + Shay Heartbreak on the Map Tour Poster LiveNation loading...

Notes: Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe will open the tour.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Feb. 23.

July 18 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 19 -- Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 20 -- Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 25 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 26 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater

July 27 -- Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 1 -- Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 2 -- Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 3 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 10 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 11 -- Bangor, Me. @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 15 -- Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Aug. 16 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 22 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 -- Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 30 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 31 -- The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 -- Chula Vista Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 -- Ridgefield, Wa. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 13 -- Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 14 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 19 -- Nampa, Ida. @ Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 20 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 -- Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Dierks Bentley Tour poster Dierks Bentley loading...

Notes: Chase Rice, Lee Brice and special guests will open.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Feb. 16.

June 7 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 8 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 13 — Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center

June 14 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 27 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

June 28 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 18 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 19 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 4 — Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather post Pavilion

Aug. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 10 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 15 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavillion

Aug. 16 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 17 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 22 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater STL

Aug. 23 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 24 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 29 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 30 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunset Amphitheater

Aug. 31 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 12 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Sept. 13 — Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Sept. 14 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Sept. 20 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

Sept. 21 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Jelly Roll Tour Poster LiveNation loading...

Notes: Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will open.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale March 1.

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 -— San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center

Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Luke Bryan 2024 Tour Dates LiveNation loading...

Notes: Chayce Beckham, Tenille Arts and more will open.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Feb. 9

April 17 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

April 18 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place

April 24 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaskTel Centre

April 25 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Life Centre

June 13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 14 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 15 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 21 — Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Jole Golf Course

June 22 — Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilon

July 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilon

July 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 27 — Ridedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

July 28 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 — Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

Aug. 2 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum

Aug. 10 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Aug. 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

Aug. 22 — Oklahoma City, @ Paycom Center

Aug. 24 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 5 — Somerset, Wisc. @ Somerset Amphitheater

Sept. 7 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 12 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Notes: JD McPherson opening.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Feb. 16.