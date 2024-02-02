Luke Bryan will begin his 2024 tour in April and stay on the road through September. The hitmaker just announced the Mind of a Country Boy Tour.

Chayce Beckham and Tenille Arts will open the first show, but a total of 15 newcomers and established artists will open for him across the tour.

Two stadium shows in Atlanta and Chicago are highlights.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Feb. 9 at Luke Bryan's official website.

The name for this 33-date tour comes from a song called "Mind of a Country Boy," set to be released on Bryan's forthcoming album. He'll be juggling early tour dates in Canada with his commitment to American Idol, where he's set to return as judge on Feb. 18.

In Atlanta, he'll play Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, and will be joined by Beckham, Kameron Marlowe and Bailey Zimmerman.

The Chicago show at Wrigley Field — home to the Chicago Cubs — will feature Zimmerman, Beckham and Tracy Lawrence.

Luke Bryan 2024 Tour Dates LiveNation loading...

Luke Bryan's 2024 Mind of a Country Boy Tour Dates:

April 17 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

April 18 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place

April 24 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaskTel Centre

April 25 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Life Centre

June 13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 14 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 15 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 21 — Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Jole Golf Course

June 22 — Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilon

July 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilon

July 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

July 27 — Ridedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

July 28 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 — Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

Aug. 2 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 8 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum

Aug. 10 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Aug. 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

Aug. 22 — Oklahoma City, @ Paycom Center

Aug. 24 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 5 — Somerset, Wisc. @ Somerset Amphitheater

Sept. 7 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 12 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

