Luke Bryan Announces 2024 Mind of a Country Boy Tour — See Dates!
Luke Bryan will begin his 2024 tour in April and stay on the road through September. The hitmaker just announced the Mind of a Country Boy Tour.
- Chayce Beckham and Tenille Arts will open the first show, but a total of 15 newcomers and established artists will open for him across the tour.
- Two stadium shows in Atlanta and Chicago are highlights.
- Tickets for most shows go on sale Feb. 9 at Luke Bryan's official website.
The name for this 33-date tour comes from a song called "Mind of a Country Boy," set to be released on Bryan's forthcoming album. He'll be juggling early tour dates in Canada with his commitment to American Idol, where he's set to return as judge on Feb. 18.
In Atlanta, he'll play Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, and will be joined by Beckham, Kameron Marlowe and Bailey Zimmerman.
The Chicago show at Wrigley Field — home to the Chicago Cubs — will feature Zimmerman, Beckham and Tracy Lawrence.
Luke Bryan's 2024 Mind of a Country Boy Tour Dates:
April 17 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
April 18 — Edmonton, Alb. Canada @ Rogers Place
April 24 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaskTel Centre
April 25 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Life Centre
June 13 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 14 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 15 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 21 — Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Jole Golf Course
June 22 — Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 11 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 18 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilon
July 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilon
July 26 — Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
July 27 — Ridedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena
July 28 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 — Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center
Aug. 2 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 8 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum
Aug. 10 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
Aug. 15 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 17 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
Aug. 22 — Oklahoma City, @ Paycom Center
Aug. 24 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Sept. 5 — Somerset, Wisc. @ Somerset Amphitheater
Sept. 7 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 12 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
