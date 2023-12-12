Brantley Gilbert's 2024 tour plans include stops at arenas across the Midwest and several high-profile country music festivals. The rocker just announced his 2024 Off the Rails Tour, beginning Feb. 9 in Connecticut.

Tickets for Gilbert's Off the Rails Tour go on sale Dec. 15 through his website.

Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones will open select dates of the tour.

Several festival dates are included in the list below.

New dates on Gilbert's tour calendar take him through July. April will be his busiest month, and he'll have several consecutive weeks off in May. Four Rock the Country Festival stops are among those listed — that's the new country festival headlined by Jason Aldean and Kid Rock.

This new tour comes after back-to-back co-headlining tours, first with Five Finger Death Punch in 2022 and then with Nickelback earlier this year.

Brantley Gilbert's 2024 Off the Rails Tour Dates:

Feb. 9 — Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Feb. 10 — Salamanca, N.Y. @ Senaca Allegany Resort & Casino

March 21 — Canton, Ohio @ Canton memorial Civic Center

March 22 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

March 23 — La Crosse, Wisc. @ La Crosse Center

April 4 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Arizona Bike Week

April 11 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ F&M Bank Arena

April 12 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington, Center

April 13 — Moon Township, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

April 18 — Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena

April 19 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena

April 20 — Ashland, Ky. @ Rock the Country

April 25 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument

April 26 — Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena

April 27 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

June 8 — Reddick, Fla. @ Rock the Country

June 22 — Mobile, Ala. @ Rock the Country

June 28 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally

June 29 — Doswell, Va. @ After Hours Concert Series at Meadow Event Park

July 20 — Goddard, Kan. @ Dam Jam Music Festival

July 26 — Anderson, S.C. @ Rock the Country