Brantley Gilbert Announces Off the Rails 2024 Tour
Brantley Gilbert's 2024 tour plans include stops at arenas across the Midwest and several high-profile country music festivals. The rocker just announced his 2024 Off the Rails Tour, beginning Feb. 9 in Connecticut.
- Tickets for Gilbert's Off the Rails Tour go on sale Dec. 15 through his website.
- Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones will open select dates of the tour.
- Several festival dates are included in the list below.
New dates on Gilbert's tour calendar take him through July. April will be his busiest month, and he'll have several consecutive weeks off in May. Four Rock the Country Festival stops are among those listed — that's the new country festival headlined by Jason Aldean and Kid Rock.
This new tour comes after back-to-back co-headlining tours, first with Five Finger Death Punch in 2022 and then with Nickelback earlier this year.
Brantley Gilbert's 2024 Off the Rails Tour Dates:
Feb. 9 — Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Feb. 10 — Salamanca, N.Y. @ Senaca Allegany Resort & Casino
March 21 — Canton, Ohio @ Canton memorial Civic Center
March 22 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
March 23 — La Crosse, Wisc. @ La Crosse Center
April 4 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Arizona Bike Week
April 11 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ F&M Bank Arena
April 12 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington, Center
April 13 — Moon Township, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center
April 18 — Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena
April 19 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena
April 20 — Ashland, Ky. @ Rock the Country
April 25 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument
April 26 — Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena
April 27 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
June 8 — Reddick, Fla. @ Rock the Country
June 22 — Mobile, Ala. @ Rock the Country
June 28 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally
June 29 — Doswell, Va. @ After Hours Concert Series at Meadow Event Park
July 20 — Goddard, Kan. @ Dam Jam Music Festival
July 26 — Anderson, S.C. @ Rock the Country