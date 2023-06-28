Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Wednesday (June 28), and she marked the occasion with a social media message that was a little bit sentimental and a little bit silly.

"Happy Anniversary to you [Brantley Gilbert]," Amber wrote, alongside a snapshot of herself and her country star husband on a beach, with gorgeous views of the water in the backdrop. "So thankful for the way you support my crazy ideas and the rabbit holes I go down."

Onstage, Gilbert is known for his biker aesthetic and a wardrobe full of leather jackets and black clothing. In the beach photo, he traded in his usual apparel for khaki shorts and a white button-down — a change that Amber applauded in her comment, saying she was also grateful for the fact "that you are finally switching up your wardrobe to less black on black.

"I love you," she added as she concluded her post.

Gilbert and Amber tied the knot in 2015, after several years of dating on and off while he was fighting addiction and starting his music career. She's the inspiration behind many of his songs — including the ones that deal with heartbreak, since the couple were broken up for about five years before they reunited and ultimately decided to get married.

The couple are parents to two children: Five-year-old son Barrett and three-year-old daughter Braylen.