Two major country tours were announced this week, and one major slate of shows was extended just a little bit longer.

This list of country tours features a country bad boy, a newcomer with a voice worth traveling for and a modern-day queen. All put the new shows on sale in time for a last-minute Christmas gift.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2024, Full List

Scroll down to see four country tours and corresponding dates. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information are also listed.

attachment-Brantley Gilbert Tour Poster BrantleyGilbert.com loading...

Notes: Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones will open.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale Dec. 15.

Feb. 9 — Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Feb. 10 — Salamanca, N.Y. @ Senaca Allegany Resort & Casino

March 21 — Canton, Ohio @ Canton memorial Civic Center

March 22 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

March 23 — La Crosse, Wisc. @ La Crosse Center

April 4 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Arizona Bike Week

April 11 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ F&M Bank Arena

April 12 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington, Center

April 13 — Moon Township, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

April 18 — Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena

April 19 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena

April 20 — Ashland, Ky. @ Rock the Country

April 25 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument

April 26 — Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena

April 27 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

June 8 — Reddick, Fla. @ Rock the Country

June 22 — Mobile, Ala. @ Rock the Country

June 28 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally

June 29 — Doswell, Va. @ After Hours Concert Series at Meadow Event Park

July 20 — Goddard, Kan. @ Dam Jam Music Festival

July 26 — Anderson, S.C. @ Rock the Country

Carrie Underwood's Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency (New Dates):

Notes: Underwood's final residency date for 2023 is on Saturday (Dec. 16).

Tickets: Tickets for the new dates went on sale Dec. 15.

March: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June: 1

August: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

October (new dates): 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

Larry Fleet's the Earned It Tour Dates:

attachment-Larry Fleet Tour LarryFleet.com loading...

Notes: Austin Williams, Dalton Dover and Everette will open.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Dec. 15.