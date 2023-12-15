3 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Dec. 9-15, 2023)
Two major country tours were announced this week, and one major slate of shows was extended just a little bit longer.
This list of country tours features a country bad boy, a newcomer with a voice worth traveling for and a modern-day queen. All put the new shows on sale in time for a last-minute Christmas gift.
Scroll down to see four country tours and corresponding dates. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information are also listed.
Brantley Gilbert's 2024 Off the Rails Tour Dates:
Notes: Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings and Demun Jones will open.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale Dec. 15.
Feb. 9 — Mashantucket, Ct. @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Feb. 10 — Salamanca, N.Y. @ Senaca Allegany Resort & Casino
March 21 — Canton, Ohio @ Canton memorial Civic Center
March 22 — Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center
March 23 — La Crosse, Wisc. @ La Crosse Center
April 4 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Arizona Bike Week
April 11 — Clarksville, Tenn. @ F&M Bank Arena
April 12 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington, Center
April 13 — Moon Township, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center
April 18 — Erie, Pa. @ Erie Insurance Arena
April 19 — Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena
April 20 — Ashland, Ky. @ Rock the Country
April 25 — Rapid City, S.D. @ The Monument
April 26 — Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena
April 27 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
June 8 — Reddick, Fla. @ Rock the Country
June 22 — Mobile, Ala. @ Rock the Country
June 28 — Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally
June 29 — Doswell, Va. @ After Hours Concert Series at Meadow Event Park
July 20 — Goddard, Kan. @ Dam Jam Music Festival
July 26 — Anderson, S.C. @ Rock the Country
Carrie Underwood's Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency (New Dates):
Notes: Underwood's final residency date for 2023 is on Saturday (Dec. 16).
Tickets: Tickets for the new dates went on sale Dec. 15.
March: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16
May: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31
June: 1
August: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24
October (new dates): 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26
Larry Fleet's the Earned It Tour Dates:
Notes: Austin Williams, Dalton Dover and Everette will open.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Dec. 15.
