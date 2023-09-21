Dustin Lynch Saddles Up for 2024 ‘Killed the Cowboy’ Tour

Dustin Lynch has put an 18-stop tour on the books for spring 2024. Called the Killed the Cowboy Tour, the run takes his name from his upcoming new album, which will arrive on Sept. 29.

Beginning in early April with a hometown show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Lynch's next tour will hit cities across the U.S. Singer-songwriter Skeez is joining Lynch on tour for most dates. The tour will wrap in mid-May.

Lynch's next batch of shows will give him a chance to introduce fans to the live versions of the songs on Killed the Cowboy, an introspective project that delves into a crossroads the singer is facing in his personal life. Lynch has long been open about the fact that he's looking for love, but still single in his late 30s, this album finds him wondering why he hasn't settled down yet — or if he ever will.

"Killed the Cowboy is that back-and-forth," he says in a statement in announcing the album. "It's me asking myself, 'Am I okay? Or am I weird for not having found my person yet? Is she even out there?'"

Tickets for Lynch's Killed the Cowboy Tour go on sale next Friday (Sept. 29), but members of the singer's Stay Country fan club will have access to tickets a week early. For more details, visit Lynch's website.

Dustin Lynch's 2024 Killed the Cowboy Tour Dates:

Apr. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman Auditorium

Apr. 5 -- Brookings, S.D. @ Swiftel Center

Apr. 6 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Renaissance Colosseum

Apr. 11 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Apr. 12 -- Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

Apr. 13 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Apr. 18 -- Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Apr. 19 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Apr. 20 -- Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall

Apr. 25 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

Apr. 26 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Apr. 27 -- Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion

May 2 -- Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

May 3 -- Verona, N.Y. @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

May 4 -- Newark, Dele. @ Bob Carpenter Center

May 9 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

May 10 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park

May 11 -- Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove