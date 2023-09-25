Cody Johnson's aesthetic for 2024 will be leather-on-leather. The singer just announced his 2024 the Leather Tour, named for his upcoming Leather album.

The trek kicks off in January with a stop in Sacramento, Calif., and from there, it'll take Johnson to arenas and festivals across the U.S. Johnson has announced 13 dates so far, with more stops on the Leather Tour expected to be announced later on.

A robust group of supporting acts will be joining the first leg of the tour. Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael are scheduled to open all dates, except for a show on Feb. 10 in Arkansas, where Moore will be replaced by Chris Janson.

Altogether, the lineup exemplifies Johnson's particular brand of rugged, traditional-leaning modern country music.

Johnson's new album is due for release on Nov. 3, so it'll have been out for a couple of months already by the time the singer takes his new songs on the road. Leather includes his current single, "The Painter," and as he's been teasing the project, he also revealed that it will include a duet with Carrie Underwood.

Tickets for Johnson's upcoming tour are on sale now. For more details, visit his website.

Cody Johnson's 2024 the Leather Tour Dates:

Jan. 19 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Jan. 20 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Jan. 26 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Jan. 27 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Feb. 2 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 9 -- Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Feb. 10 -- N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 16 -- Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

Feb. 17 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 16 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena @ BJCC

June 1 -- Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Coast Jam

June 14 -- N. Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest

July 11 -- Ft. Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert @ Hickory Hills Lakes