Cody Johnson brought his Leather Tour out west to Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 20, and what should have been a typical show for the star left a big impression.

Johnson is one of mainstream country music's most notable traditionalists, and as a former bull rider, you'd think he's made of steel. So when he was brought to tears while performing onstage, fans took notice.

The "On My Way to You" hitmaker was mid-song when he noticed a child in the audience holding up a sign that read:

"I survived my bone marrow transplant to see CoJo. Your biggest fan."

After seeing this, Johnson quietly placed his guitar on the stage and removed his cowboy hat. He started walking toward the front of the stage to reach little girl with the sign, was in the first few rows.

While his band played a quiet undertone of music in the background, Johnson met the little girl and embraced her with a huge hug. The audience, of course, cheered and applauded the special moment.

Video of the special moment — seen above — shows Johnson whispering into the young girl's ear before he hugs her again. The singer — a father of two little girls himself — also gave the girl his guitar pick.

Back at his microphone, the country star took a few moments to gather himself before pounding his chest with his fist, showing the audience that this really hit him in the heart.

"Y'all are going to have to give me a minute," he told his audience. He was brought to tears by the strong young cancer survivor.

After the show, another concert-goer found the little girl in the crowd and gave her his cowboy hat, which had previously been signed by Johnson himself.

"I don’t know her name but this brave girl survived a bone marrow transplant so she could see #cojo in person. My hat was already signed by #codyjohnson so now my beloved #resistol is hers. Stay cowboy tough!" that man, @stevenmcfadin, writes on Instagram.

This was all around a heartwarming evening — not just for Johnson, but for the little girl and all in attendance.

Johnson's Leather Tour continues through August of 2024.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Top 20 Cody Johnson Songs Adored by COJO Nation Cody Johnson has a way of captivating his fans with his heartfelt delivery and powerful, rugged vocals. His ability to get a crowd fired up and also draw them in for a sentimental ballad is unmatched. Although most know him for his hits "Human" and "'Til You Can't," Johnson has been rocking the stage for quite some time. Let's take a look at his Top 20 songs.

The 40 Most-Played Country Songs of the Last 50 Years Country music has come a long way in the last 50 years. Its popularity has continued to trend upward in the mainstream, and it doesn't look like it will be stopping anytime soon — it's more listened-to than ever! Check out a list of the Top 40 most-played country songs of the last 50 years, and see if your favorite artist has a hit here. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul