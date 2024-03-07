Jelly Roll really played to his Texas crowd during his first-ever performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Wednesday night (March 6).

Jelly surprised the crowd when he brought out Cody Johnson — a Lone Star State native — to sing their collaboration "Whiskey Bent."

After inviting the "'Til You Can't" singer to the stage, Jelly Roll gave Johnson a hug and even planted a big kiss on his cheek.

"I told you I had a night planned for you, Texas," Jelly shouts as the two take their seats on a pair of barstools — watch below.

"Behind the scenes, Cody Johnson has been one of my best friends in country music," he continues. "Since I came to country music, he has been a mentor. He has been a big brother. He has been my favorite person to talk to at 2 o'clock in the morning."

"We will talk on the phone about life, God and the beauty of the country music business and how much we both love country music."

Following the massive crowd's rambunctious applause, the two launched into "Whiskey Bent," which appears on Johnson's latest album, Leather.

Wednesday's show marks the first time the song has been performed live.

It was Jelly Roll's first time on the lineup at RodeoHouston, too — the "Son of a Sinner" singer took the stage in front of nearly 75,000 people, marking the largest crowd he's ever performed for.

Later this year, the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year will embark on his 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour. He'll visit nearly 40 cities between Aug. 27 and Oct. 27.

Here Are Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll's "Whiskey Bent" Lyrics

It put a hole in my wallet, put a hole in my wall / It put a whole lotta lonely in this 2 AM phone call / It put your Honda on the highway and my Chevy in a ditch / Just had to call you up 'cause I ain't touched that stuff ever since

Chorus:

It made me say some things I shouldn't / Made me break some things I wouldn't / Like the heart that you kept puttin' in my hand / Got me pickin' up the pieces / Gettin' back in touch with Jesus / For some grace in case one of y'all comes back again / I'm just tryna straighten up what whiskey bent

Now I'm still payin' for it, but it ain't on a tab / It's all the dreamin' of instead of wakin' up to the best I ever had / And I've been spendin' every second waitin' for that second chance / That I might not even have

Repeat Chorus 2x

What whiskey bent

