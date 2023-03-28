Cody Johnson’s New Album Will Include a Carrie Underwood Duet

In December, Cody Johnson shared plans to start work on a new album in 2023. Details and updates surround that project have been sparse, until now.

During a televised CMT Awards nominees feature, Johnson casually shared that he has record a duet with Carrie Underwood that will be included on his next album. He was asked about how he felt being nominated in the same category as CMT's winningest artist (Underwood), and although he's not optimistic about his chances, he dished on what it was like to work with the "Before He Cheats" singer.

"I actually just recorded a duet with her yesterday for my new album coming out," Johnson says. "And getting to know her — man, she's such a pro and everybody that she surrounds herself with are all very professional, as well. So it's kind of ... I don't mean this to sound bad, but it's kind of hard to compete with that."

Johnson and Underwood will square off in the biggest category of the night, Video of the Year. Other finalists with nods are Blake Shelton, Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, and Morgan Wallen.

Both Johnson and Underwood were winners last year: She secured the coveted Video of the Year trophy, as well as the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for her work with Jason Aldean on "If I Didn't Love You." Johnson won his first CMT Music Awards in 2022 for Male Video of the Year ("'Til You Can't") and Digital-First Video of the Year ("Dear Rodeo").

Perhaps they'll both be holding a CMT Award for their upcoming duet by next year's awards show?

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take place Sunday, April 2, airing live on CBS. Nominations and performances have already been announced. Fans can continue to vote for their favorite videos online.

See the Top 50 Country Duets of All Time!