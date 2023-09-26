Morgan Wallen is expanding his One Night at a Time Tour once again. The star is adding 10 new stadium dates for 2024, beginning with an early April stop in Indianapolis, Ind., and concluding that August.

Wallen enlisted some high-profile athletic to help him announce the new stretch of the tour, in a social media video that features appearances from not one but two Manning brothers. In the clip, Wallen FaceTimes Peyton Manning — who's also scheduled to co-host this year's CMA Awards with Luke Bryan — but he quickly loses the tour announcement gig to his fellow NFL great brother Eli.

Watch the video below to see all of Peyton's goofy, wig-wearing, joke-cracking antics — and the final tour announcement clip from Eli.

"Been one of the best years for me and my music so we're gonna run it back..same tour name, staying on this album and many more cities to visit," Wallen explains in the caption, saying that he's not planning to release a new album just yet — and in fact, there are still some songs from his One Thing at a Time album that he'd like to release as singles.

"Let's keep this thing going," he concludes.

Wallen's 2024 stadium shows will feature direct support from an array of some of the country genre's biggest new stars. Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Jon Pardi are all on deck to open various shows, as are Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley.

Tickets for the 2024 One Night at a Time shows will be available via advance registration, which is open now through Oct. 1.

Morgan Wallen's 2024 One Night at a Time Tour Dates:

Apr. 4 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium % @ !

Apr. 20 -- Oxford, Miss. @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium % @ !

May 2 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium % @ !

June 20 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium % @ =

June 27 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High - @ =

July 11 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium ~ @ =

July 18 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium % @ =

July 25 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium ~ @ =

Aug 1 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ? @ <

Aug. 8 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium ~ @ <

& ERNEST > Larry Fleet

# HARDY

< Ella Langley

+ Dylan Marlowe

= Bryan Martin

$ Parker McCollum

~ Jelly Roll

- Jon Pardi

@ Nate Smith

! Lauren Watkins

? Lainey Wilson

% Bailey Zimmerman