Sam Hunt Reveals 2024 Outskirts Tour Dates

Sam Hunt just announced 17 new concerts for 2024. His Outskirts Tour represents the start of his touring year next year.

Look for Hunt in more than a dozen arenas across the midwest and southeast.

Named after his current radio single "Outskirts," this 2024 tour begins on Feb. 22 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and wraps on April 13 in Charlottesville, Va.

Brett Young and Lily Rose will support Hunt on his new tour.

Tickets for the Outskirts Tour 2024 go on sale to the general public on Oct. 20.

A full list of dates and venues is below.

"Outskirts" is one of several new songs Hunt has released separate from an official album or EP. His last studio album was Southside (2020), but since then he's dropped three radio singles and a handful of other tracks for fans to consider.

To coincide with the on-sale date of this tour, Hunt is going to share another new song on Friday. "Came the Closest" will join "Women in My Life" and "Start Nowhere" as new songs not yet heard on the radio.

The Top 20 single "Water Under the Bridge" and his No. 1 hit "23" are two more fans may have heard that he's not yet packaged.

Sam Hunt's 2024 Outskirts Tour Dates:

Feb. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 24 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

March 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

March 2 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 3 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

March 14 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center

March 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

March 16 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

March 21 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center

March 22 — Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena

March 23 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Ralph Engelstad Arena

April 4 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

April 5 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 11 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

April 12 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

April 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

