Sam Hunt Reveals 2024 Outskirts Tour Dates
Sam Hunt just announced 17 new concerts for 2024. His Outskirts Tour represents the start of his touring year next year.
Look for Hunt in more than a dozen arenas across the midwest and southeast.
Named after his current radio single "Outskirts," this 2024 tour begins on Feb. 22 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and wraps on April 13 in Charlottesville, Va.
- Brett Young and Lily Rose will support Hunt on his new tour.
- Tickets for the Outskirts Tour 2024 go on sale to the general public on Oct. 20.
- A full list of dates and venues is below.
"Outskirts" is one of several new songs Hunt has released separate from an official album or EP. His last studio album was Southside (2020), but since then he's dropped three radio singles and a handful of other tracks for fans to consider.
To coincide with the on-sale date of this tour, Hunt is going to share another new song on Friday. "Came the Closest" will join "Women in My Life" and "Start Nowhere" as new songs not yet heard on the radio.
The Top 20 single "Water Under the Bridge" and his No. 1 hit "23" are two more fans may have heard that he's not yet packaged.
Sam Hunt's 2024 Outskirts Tour Dates:
Feb. 22 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 24 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
March 1 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
March 2 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 3 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
March 14 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Tyson Events Center
March 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
March 16 — Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
March 21 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
March 22 — Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena
March 23 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Ralph Engelstad Arena
April 4 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
April 5 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 11 — Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
April 12 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
April 13 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
