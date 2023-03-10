There is nothing like returning to one’s old stomping ground and reliving old memories. Sometimes, those are fond. But sometimes, they are marked with melancholy and a little heartbreak. The latter is exactly what Sam Hunt sings about in his new song, “Outskirts.”

Hunt co-wrote the song with Josh Osborne, Jerry Flowers and Zach Crowell, and the pensive mid-tempo tune finds Hunt brooding over how memories of his ex flood him whenever he’s in the “outskirts” of town. He’s living a great and busy life in the city with that past buried, but somehow, being back in this old stomping ground takes him back to a place of wistfulness.

“But soon as I get out here on the outskirts / I wish I was runnin' by your house first / Something 'bout a summer in the South, sure / Shines like gold down these old / Round bail river valley backroads / Way back in the holler where the grass grows / God almighty, baby, we were that close / To ditchin' this town and settlin' down / Out here on the outskirts,” Hunt sings in the chorus over brisk drumbeats and mandolin chords.

“Outskirts” is the latest song from Hunt and follows earlier releases “Walmart,” “Start Nowhere,” current single “Water Under the Bridge” and “23.” His most recent album was 2020’s Southside.

Hunt is slated to play a headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Friday (March 10). Additionally, this summer, the “Body Like a Back Road” singer will hit the road for his Summer on the Outskirts tour. The multi-city trek kicks off in Hartford, Conn., on July 6, and wraps up in Raleigh, N.C., on Sept. 9. Tickets are available at Hunt’s website.