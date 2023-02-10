Sam Hunt contemplates a recent experience at the grocery store in his pensive new track, "Walmart."

While the song’s titled after one of America’s biggest retailers, the story has nothing to do with what it sells or offers. Instead, Hunt and co-writers Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally and Zach Crowell build a whole detail-rich narrative around a broken-hearted guy’s run-in at Walmart.

“We parted ways in the summer, told me goodbye through your tears / I used to run into you over Christmas, but I hadn't seen you in years / I used to think that I messed up, wonder if I should've stayed / I thought I'd always regret letting you go but all that regret went away,” Hunt explains in the opening verse as he assumes the identity of the sad persona.

Although heartache still lingers, the story flips as Hunt recounts a chance encounter with his old flame’s mother and young daughter, and how it's helped him walk away with some post-breakup closure.

“I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl / She had your eyes and your smile, she had your nose and your lips / Somewhere in our little small-town, small talk girl / Lost in the grocery aisle, holding a bag of some chips / I realized that everything happens for a reason / Losing your love ain't the end of the world / I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl / Your little girl, your little girl,” the singer recalls in the moody chorus, as he paints a picture of what unfolded on that one aisle in Walmart.

Of his latest release, Hunt writes on Instagram, “I know I don’t put out as much music as often as a lot of the artists y’all listen to but I really appreciate you guys tuning in when I do. 'Walmart' is out now. Thanks for listening!”

“Walmart” is Hunt’s first song release of the year and follows 2022’s reflective "Start Nowhere" and current single “Water Under the Bridge,” which is No. 16 and rising on the Mediabase Country chart. The country star’s last album, Southside, dropped in 2020 and included the “Body Like a Backroad,” “Kinfolks,” “Hard to Forget,” and “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s