Sam Hunt brought a taste of Southern comfort the Big Apple on Monday night (Oct. 3). The country singer stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his latest single, "Water Under the Bridge."

The track is a carefree ode to the good ol' days and fun times with friends. It's also a reminder to not sweat the small things, because life moves on no matter what.

"That muddy river it was rollin' / We didn't care where it was goin' / We had it made, we didn't know it / We were young, dumb and so full of it / Broken bottles and graffiti / Beer and girls and poppin' wheelies / Love was fun and life was easy / Now it's just water under the bridge," he sings in the chorus.

"Water Under the Bridge" is Hunt's first release since 2020, when he dropped his album, Southside. That project produced three No. 1 hits with "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s," "Kinfolks" and "Hard to Forget."

Whether or not this single will be a part of an album is yet to be determined.

Earlier this year, the Georgia native spoke about a new album, telling CMT that he would have one finished by the end of the year. He even told Audacy that a "big chunk" was already finished.

"I got a big chunk of [the new album] finished, with all the time off. And then, have slowly tried to piece it together," Hunt said at the time. "It gets harder as time has gone on... we had nothing else going on except for that project we worked on ... I’ve got to get the band back together in terms of my production guys. It’s a little trickier now to track everybody down."

However, it appears that he has changed his plans and the year has progressed.

"I'm gonna probably try to just put out songs — instead of dropping them all at once — just get a song recorded and put it out. Get a song recorded and put it out, he shares with Buckeye Country 94.3. "And just keep them coming as opposed to trying to cram, cram, cram and drop 5 or 6, or 8 songs and then have to completely regroup."

On a personal level, Hunt became a father for the first time this year amid marital issues. He and his wife Hannah Lee welcomed a baby girl, Lucy Lu, in May, and decided to work on things. Becoming a father has softened the hard shell Hunt says being on the road gave him.

"I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago," he shared on stage shortly after his daughter was born. "I've been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks. I just want to say up here on the Ryman stage how grateful I am to have been a part of country music for the last 10 years."

