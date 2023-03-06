Sam Hunt Unveils 2023 Summer on the Outskirts Tour
Sam Hunt will hit the road in 2023. The superstar has announced his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, a 27-stop string of shows that launches on July 6 in Hartford, Ct., and continues into early September.
He's pairing his new tour with new music. Hunt will drop a new song called "Outskirts" on Friday (March 10), which is the same day tickets to the tour go on sale. That song — which lends its name to the tour — follows "Walmart," which he released in February.
The singer has been sharing new songs here and there since late 2022: He closed out that year with another new ballad, "Start Nowhere," and his current radio single is "Water Under the Bridge." All of those tracks are new material since Hunt's last album, 2020's Southside.
In addition to new music, the star is bringing some superstar opening acts to his Summer on the Outskirts Tour. Brett Young will be on the bill, as will hot up-and-comer Lily Rose, who has joined Hunt on tour in the recent past.
Before the official on-sale date on Friday, tickets to the Summer on the Outskirts Tour will be available via a variety of pre-sales, including one for Verizon customers and another through Live Nation.
Sam Hunt's 2023 Summer on the Outskirts Tour Dates:
July 6 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 7 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 8 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 15 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 16 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 20 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
July 21 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 27 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 28 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 29 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 -- Carbondale, Ill. @ Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center
Aug. 4 -- Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Aug. 5 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
Aug. 18 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 19 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 20 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 24 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 25 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 26 -- Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 7 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek