Sam Hunt will hit the road in 2023. The superstar has announced his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, a 27-stop string of shows that launches on July 6 in Hartford, Ct., and continues into early September.

He's pairing his new tour with new music. Hunt will drop a new song called "Outskirts" on Friday (March 10), which is the same day tickets to the tour go on sale. That song — which lends its name to the tour — follows "Walmart," which he released in February.

Find Tickets to See Sam Hunt in Concert

The singer has been sharing new songs here and there since late 2022: He closed out that year with another new ballad, "Start Nowhere," and his current radio single is "Water Under the Bridge." All of those tracks are new material since Hunt's last album, 2020's Southside.

In addition to new music, the star is bringing some superstar opening acts to his Summer on the Outskirts Tour. Brett Young will be on the bill, as will hot up-and-comer Lily Rose, who has joined Hunt on tour in the recent past.

Before the official on-sale date on Friday, tickets to the Summer on the Outskirts Tour will be available via a variety of pre-sales, including one for Verizon customers and another through Live Nation.

Sam Hunt's 2023 Summer on the Outskirts Tour Dates:

July 6 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 7 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 20 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 22 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 29 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 -- Carbondale, Ill. @ Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center

Aug. 4 -- Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 5 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 -- Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 18 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 19 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 20 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 24 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 26 -- Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 7 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek