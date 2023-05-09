Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen + more!

Sam Hunt songs are undeniably catchy — and different. He has topped the charts for almost ten years now, starting with his debut single "Leave the Night On," which was released in 2014. His debut album, Montevallo, was released later that year and has since gone Double Platinum.

One thing about Hunt? He's mysterious, and that works for him — he rarely posts about anything personal on social media, making that side of his life intriguing, like this new song he's about to drop.

In a new Instagram post, Hunt reveals that he will be releasing a brand new song called "Women in My Life" this Friday, just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday (May 14).

Hear a snippet:

"Got another song finished! It’s called 'Women in my Life' it’ll be out this coming Friday," Hunt tells fans.

The post on Instagram also has a snippet of the first verse of the new song. The lyrics are an in depth look into his past and current life, and all the women that have helped make him who he is.

"I wouldn't know a house from a loving home / Ten-thirty sharp from the crack of dawn / where the forks go or how to find the Book of Psalms / or good cobbler peaches / I wouldn't sing Aretha or rake the leaves / Watch my mouth in mixed company / Probably wouldn't put up a Christmas tree or spoil all my nieces," he sings in a short teaser he couldn't wait to share.

Hunt has told me in that past that it takes him four to five years from conceptualization to the final product of one of his songs, so this idea could have possibly been rooted way back in 2019 or so.

He picked the perfect time to release "Women in My Life," though — the cover art shows his wife, Hannah Lee, holding the couple's baby girl.

Sam Hunt Songs About His Wife Sam Hunt 's wife Hannah Lee Fowler has inspired several songs from his catalog, including a few of his biggest hits. They're not all good memories, however ...

A Timeline of Sam Hunt's Relationship With Hannah Lee Fowler Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have called it quits after almost five years of marriage.