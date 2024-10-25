The Secret History of Why Faith Hill Seemingly Vanished

Two months ago, Faith Hill deactivated her social media accounts, and fans started to hope for the best.

A new tour? A new movie? Her first new solo album of original songs since President George W. Bush was in office?

New clues suggest none of that is likely in 2024, or soon (ever?). To understand why the '90s country star seemingly vanished, you might need to look inward. Of course, you could also study history — Hill wouldn't be the first superstar country female to disappear like a thief in the night.

The most ominous clue that Hill's sabbatical from social media might be something more permanent comes when you visit her official website. The homepage is a blank white screen, although with some pro-grade snooping you get to navigate to recent news (2022) and her privacy policy.

Wiping social media is a popular way to pre-promote something. Zach Bryan proves you can always get your pages back later even if some — like Facebook — are more difficult to revive. Within a few days or weeks fans usually get the new "thing." The Faith Hill watch is now at Day 73.

There's not much precedent for an artist gutting their homepage, but we didn't make a full video based on one white screen.

Watch the video above as Billy Dukes connects the dots from Hill's 1993 debut "Wild Ones" to her most recent try for a radio hit in 2011. You'll find that with every hit came a "hit" for Hill. That means for every popular country song she put to radio came some sort of personal attack or larger setback.

It's been non-stop for three decades.

This video follows popular Secret History of Country Music videos that explore why Bobbie Gentry and Barbara Mandrell vanished. These three women have something in common beyond just being pioneers in a format desperate for a jolt of fresh energy.