Dolly Parton’s Sister Sets the Record Straight on Country Legend’s Health

Dolly Parton’s sister, Freida Parton, is setting the record straight after sparking concern among fans with a post about the country icon’s health.

On Tuesday night (Oct. 7), Freida returned to social media to clarify her earlier message, which asked fans to join her in praying for Dolly — and left many fearing the worst.

“I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious,” she wrote. “Dolly’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.”

“It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister,” she added.

Freida also thanked fans for their outpouring of support, saying, “Your love truly makes a difference.”

'Up All Night Praying for My Sister, Dolly'

Earlier in the day, Freida had posted a more emotional message that quickly triggered concern across Dolly’s fanbase.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” she wrote. “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately.”

“I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me,” Freida continued.

She ended that post with a hopeful note: “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Dolly’s Message to Fans

Just last week, Dolly, 79, announced that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency to focus on her health.

“I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she shared in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The "Jolene" singer continued, “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up — although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

While Dolly didn’t offer specifics, she made it clear she’s pressing pause so she can come back strong.

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” she wrote. “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business — God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But I believe He is telling me to slow down right now.”

The Vegas shows — originally slated for this December at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — have been rescheduled for next year.