Dolly Parton’s Brothers + Sisters Aren’t Afraid to Make a Little News

Dolly Parton's younger sister Freida asked for prayers for the country icon, and the whole nation freaked out.

It's hardly the first time a social media post from one of her 11 siblings has gone viral.

Dolly Parton is the fourth of 12 children born to mother Avie Lee (died 2003) and father Robert Lee (died 2000). There is one set of twins and one baby boy who didn't make it long after birth.

This tragedy was particularly difficult for Dolly, for good reason.

Here is a quick bio on all 12 Parton siblings, including any newsworthy items generated along the way.

Dolly Parton's 11 Brothers and Sisters:

Willadeene Parton (1940-)

Willadeene Parton (1940-)

The oldest Parton is Willadeene, who admits she cared for her younger sister Dolly like a mother would, despite there only being a five-and-a-half year age gap. Willadeene is a published author who dabbled in music at a young age. She’s also very close to Freida, born 17 years later.

In August 2025, Freida shared an update on the now 85-year-old, saying she’s doing great.

“I call her every morning and say, ‘How is my most beautiful sister doing?’” Freida says before sharing how much Willadeene reminds her of her mother.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

David Parton (1942-2024)

Dolly Parton’s older brother David lived a private life in Eastern Tennessee, working in the construction industry for most of his life. His 2024 death was confirmed by his sister Stella.

So far, only Parton boys have passed, aside from the next two on this list.

Coy Parton (1943-)

Coy Denver Parton (referred to as just "Denver") is perhaps the most private of all the Partons. There is almost nothing known about him. One figures that is how he prefers it and his big family has respected that wish.

Robert Lee Parton Jr. (1948)

As you might have guessed, Robert Lee Jr. is named after Sr., the family patriarch who died in 2000. Freida Parton is the source for pictures, including one that she says is the last picture of them all alive.

Bobby looks to be a serious man with short, gray hair and a workmanlike presence.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Stella Parton (1949-)

Stella Parton is the most well-known of Parton’s siblings. She enjoyed quite a bit of success as a singer in the 1970s and has authored a memoir, plus starred in film and TV productions like the 2016 NBC series based on Dolly Parton’s life.

On social media, Stella Parton frequently posts political messages or her thoughts on societal norms. She’s not afraid to be critical of family on Facebook and she’s always outspoken.

Notable social posts include a thread that criticized country singers during the #MeToo movement, and that time she called Elle King a "spoiled brat" after an ugly incident at the Grand Ole Opry.

That's her on the left in the above photo, with younger sister Freida and Dolly next to her.

Cassie Parton (1951-)

Cassie Nan Parton flirted with a career in music but has largely stayed away from that kind of spotlight, save a couple of screen appearances with her older sister. A deep dive on TikTok finds her singing “Break My Mind” with Stella and Dolly in 1970, but there’s not much performance footage beyond that.

In the below photo from 2022, Cassie is standing next to Dolly with youngest sibling Rachel on the left.

Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I

Randy Parton (1953-2021)

Randy Parton was Dolly’s little brother by seven years. He enjoyed a small amount of success as a singer and songwriter, and a bit more as a producer and businessman.

In the early 2000s he was getting attention for all the wrong reasons, however, as a North Carolina theater named after him kept losing money.

That led to allegations of his personal and professional conduct and an eventual parting of ways.

He died of cancer in 2021.

Larry Parton (1955-1955)

Much like Willadeene was told Dolly would be her baby by her mother, Dolly was told Larry was to be hers. Sadly, the young boy only lived for four days in 1955. She was just nine but still experienced tremendous heartbreak.

In 2015, the boy’s death would be the subject of Dolly’s Coat of Many Colors movie.

Floyd Parton (1957-2018)

Floyd and Dolly Parton enjoyed a special professional relationship, penning songs like “Rockin’ Years” together. Aside from baby Larry, Floyd’s life was the shortest. His 2018 death was a bit of a mystery to the public at the time, and in the years since no further information about the cause of death has been revealed.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Freida Parton (1957-)

Frieda Parton is 11 years younger than Dolly Parton. She is also Floyd's twin sister. Professionally she's sung with Dolly but separated herself from the family sound with a rock album called Two-Faced (1984).

Since then, she's worked in the wedding business, first as a florist and then — at last check — as an ordained minister.

In October 2025, Frieda sent the nation into a panic when she asked for prayers for Dolly Parton. It turns out she just meant in the general sense and wasn't indicating that Dolly was ill.

Rachel Parton (1959-)

Baby sister Rachel scored a few acting roles in the 1980s, mostly in productions attached to Dolly. She has also helped Dolly Parton with a cookbook released in 2024.