Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program is facing some funding turbulence in the state of Kentucky.

Local chapters in the state have used Parton's popular early childhood reading program for a while now, and a fully-supported statewide push was instigated in August 2024. In January, a Senate Committee approved a joint resolution aiming to further increase participation.

But in March, Republican Sen. Michael Nemes filed an amendment that would keep the state general fund from being used for the Imagination Library.

Days later, Nemes retracted the amendment. But he still has one big concern about the program's expansion in Kentucky.

What Did Lawmakers Say About the Amendment That Would Strip Funding From Dolly Parton's Imagination Library?

Gov. Andy Beshear said that Nemes' proposed amendment would cause the Imagination Library "to collapse" in Kentucky.

"It's a pretty simple question. Do you want all kids in the commonwealth regularly sent to them to read, or not. I think it's a pretty simple question," Beshear said, per WKYT.

The state's Democratic Party Chair, Colmon Eldridge, had even harsher words for the push to scale back funding.

"This is approaching comic book levels of cartoon villianry," Eldridge said in a statement, also per WKYT.

"Why on earth would Senate Republicans defund an Imagination Library program started by Dolly Parton that helps inspire a love of reading for Kentucky kids?" he continued. "..This is about our Kentucky children getting a book every month to help them dream big, expand their minds — and ensure they show up to elementary school able to read."

Why is Kentucky Sen. Michael Nemes Concerned About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library?

Nemes revoked his proposed amendment just a couple of days after filing it, saying that he planned to vote for the resolution after meeting with Sen. Armstrong, who originally sponsored the January resolution.

But he said he still had concerns about the books distributed not being made in America.

"I want to make a point that they gave me five books as examples. Fine books. I looked at them. They're all made in China," Nemes stated, according to Fox 56.

He emphasized that he's a big supporter of the American workforce, and said he hopes that lawmakers will push for more of the Imagination Library books to be made in America. He also suggested an unsubstantiated concern that the books being produced abroad meant they could, in the future, be written in languages other than English.

"I hope...that these books will then become made in America and also not start to be written in Chinese also," Nemes stated.

What Is Dolly Parton's Imagination Library?

Parton founded her Imagination Library in 1995, inspired by her father's inability to read or write.

The program gifts a free book monthly to kids from birth through age 5. Today, the Imagination Library is active in five countries and provides millions of books for kids each month.