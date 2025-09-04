John Rich of country duo Big & Rich says he wants to be the new CEO of Cracker Barrel chain restaurants, and he has some ideas for changes he'd make should that ever become a reality.

Rich was a guest on The Benny Show podcast, where he pondered why the company hasn't hired him post-logo debacle.

The first thing he would do as CEO?

"Fire everybody that bastardized that brand, No. 1," Rich says, referring to the modernization of the restaurants, which included removing the old man and the barrel from their logo.

"No. 2, we would start doing the Pledge of Allegiance every morning when we opened at breakfast, and we’d do the National Anthem at lunch," he adds.

Rich is a staunch conservative who's vocal about issues he feels are plaguing the United States.

Perhaps his best idea for the brand is the addition of "all-you-can-eat chicken fried steak, eggs and mashed potatoes for $17.76." That price, of course, is a nod to America's birthday, July 4, 1776.

This would, in Rich's view, turn Cracker Barrel around "rapidly, and people would come back in droves."

The company stirred up controversy over the summer for the changes they wanted to make — a move they've since turned back on, at least when it comes to their iconic logo. They've also freshened the interiors of the restaurants, which now appear airy and bright compared to the wood-rich interior loyalists knew and loved.

Who Are the Members of Big and Rich?

The two members of Big & Rich are Big Kenny and John Rich.

What Is Big and Rich's Biggest Song?

"Lost in This Moment" is Big & Rich's only No.1 single, and it spent two weeks at the top of the country music charts. Perhaps more well-known is "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)."

