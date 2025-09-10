John Rich, one-half of the famed duo Big & Rich, is selling his personal tour bus, and it can be yours if the price is right.

Rich turned to Instagram to make a video of his 2009 tour bus and to let everyone know it's up for sale.

He admits he has mixed feelings about it.

In the video, the "Lost in This Moment" singer says, "Hey Friends, your buddy John Rich here. It's kind of a sad day for me, but I'm selling my tour bus."

John Rich Selling Tour Bus

Why Is John Rich Selling His Tour Bus?

"I've been all over the U.S. in this thing, to Big & Rich shows, doing the Redneck Riviera business," he adds. "I kinda hate to see her go, but it's time for somebody else to have fun with her for a while."

If you're thinking that Rich is offloading his old tour bus because he is hurting for money, you are wrong. Between his musical career and his Redneck Riviera business — which includes his bar and restaurant on Broadway in Nashville and his award-winning whiskey of the same name — the money is flowing like whiskey.

Rich continues, "It's pre-Obama emissions, which anyone who knows about diesel engines, that's a big deal."

What Are the Highlights of John Rich's Tour Bus for Sale?

If you want a full list of all the specs for Rich's 2019 Prevost bus that's for sale, he provides a link where they all live, and if you are serious about buying it, there is even a contact to reach out to.

The website and dealer that is hosting the sale is making sure people know that it is Rich's tour bus, likely adding a little juice to the final price.

That price is unlisted, however, so interested buyers have to call to get it.

This could be a really expensive way to ensure a meet and greet for a Rich super fan, as purchasing the bus surely would come with a handshake from the man himself.

