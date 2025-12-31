Zach Bryan Just Got Married — and He Did It His Way

Zach Bryan is a married man!

The country singer and songwriter quietly tied the knot with his girlfriend, Samantha Leonard, during a romantic ceremony in San Sebastián, Spain.

The newlyweds were seen celebrating in true cinematic fashion — jumping into a convertible and driving off together after saying “I do,” per video obtained by TMZ.

Bryan may have hinted at the big day when he posted what appeared to be a photo of his groomsmen earlier this week.

Fans quickly connected the dots, wondering if the “Pink Skies” singer was gearing up for something major.

A Whirlwind Romance

The wedding comes just a few months after Bryan confirmed his relationship with Leonard on October 18, when he shared a heartfelt birthday post for her on Instagram.

“From bull runs to all the bulls---, today is your birthday, and I love you, Samantha Marie,” he wrote.

He continued, “To the only woman who can hike six miles in Chanel flats, skydive over the Alps, and catch a bigger fish than me all in the same day. Hope your day was as graceful as you are.”

Since then, the couple have appeared together in a handful of social posts — including a clip of them sharing a kiss backstage at Bryan’s record-setting Michigan Stadium concert in late September.

Who Is Samantha Leonard?

According to her social media bio, Leonard splits her time between Newport Beach, Calif., and New York City.

Her posts often showcase travel adventures — from European escapes to coastal getaways — though she generally keeps her private life low-key.

A Quiet New Chapter

It’s no surprise Bryan chose to keep his wedding under wraps.

The 29-year-old has been more private in recent years following his very public breakup and social media feud with Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry in 2024 and 2025.

Now, it seems he’s found peace — and love — again.

With his music continuing to dominate charts and a new marriage underway, Zach Bryan’s next chapter looks a lot like his songs: a little wild, deeply personal, and full of heart.