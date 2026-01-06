Zach Bryan's recent wedding to Samantha Leonard included a touching tribute to his late mother, and it was all the bride's idea.

The singer was so moved by the gesture, he "cried for a good bit," he admits.

How Did Zach Bryan's Bride Pay Tribute to His Late Mother at Their Wedding?

Bryan shared a snapshot of Leonard in her wedding dress to his Instagram Stories, explaining that his new wife incorporated a portion of his mother's wedding dress into her custom-designed gown.

"Samantha went out of her way to put my mom's wedding dress lace on her dress, and I cried for a good bit," Bryan explained as he shared the photo.

"Meant so much sweetheart, thank you," the singer added.

Who Was Zach Bryan's Mom + How Did She Die?

Bryan's parents divorced when he was around 12 years old, according to People, and his father Dewayne had full custody of him thereafter. But he remained so close to his mother, Annette DeAnn, who he considered her his "best friend."

Annette struggled with alcohol use, according to an interview Bryan gave the New York Times. She died on Aug. 3, 2016.

The tragedy was a formative moment in Bryan's life and musical path, and his first studio album, DeAnn, was named after his mom.

Bryan also shared an old photo of his mother wearing her wedding dress, commenting, "Wish you were here about now gorgeous."

More Details From Zach Bryan's Wedding to Samantha Leonard

Bryan and Leonard got married on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), just two months after they took their relationship public on social media.

Though the wedding was a surprise to fans, it's clear that it was carefully planned by the couple. They tied the knot in a jaw-dropping church ceremony in Spain, with friends and family in attendance and a gorgeous spread of flowers lining the aisles and surrounding the couple at the altar.

Leonard subsequently shared some photos of the ceremony, including one of Bryan wiping away tears as they stood together in the church.

One of those photos shows Leonard's dress close up, including lace sleeves and a lace collar, as well as several matching buttons.

Leonard's gown was custom-made for her in New York City by designer Cavanagh Baker, who also shared details and photos of the dress on social media. The designer specified that it took "over 30 yards of French Chantilly lace" to craft Leonard's wedding dress.