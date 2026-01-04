Zach Bryan's wedding may have come as a surprise to fans, but details show that this was no spur-of-the-moment affair.

The first photos of the ceremony posted by Bryan's bride, Samantha Leonard, reveal a dazzling church wedding in San Sebastián, Spain, decked out to the nines with beautiful floral arrangements and a traditional, custom-made wedding dress.

See Photos of Zach Bryan's Wedding to Samantha Leonard

Captioning the spread "forever xx," Leonard shared a series of photos of her and Bryan saying "I do."

The couple exchanged vows in front of a stunning alter, spotlighting a series of religious paintings and beautiful architectural designs. A massive floral arrangement was arranged on each side of the couple, featuring peach, pink and white flowers.

It doesn't appear that Bryan and Leonard had a traditional wedding party at the alter with them when they said their vows, but one photo shows someone — perhaps her father — escorting the bride up to meet Bryan at the front of the church.

More flowers and votive-style candles adorned the aisle leading through the church. It also looks like Bryan and Leonard's wedding was well-attended, with a crowd of family and friends sitting in the pews to watch the couple become husband and wife.

What Wedding Dress Did Zach Bryan's Wife Wear For Their Wedding Ceremony?

Leonard's gown was custom-designed and made for her in New York City.

Designer Cavanagh Baker shared photos and details about the dress, saying that it was made with "over 30 yards of French Chantilly lace and 600 lace-colored buttons."

A close-up photo shows that the dress included details like lace sleeves and a lace collar, as well as a traditional bridal veil.

Bryan wore a black suit with a bowtie for the occasion.

When Did Zach Bryan + Samantha Leonard Get Married?

Bryan and Leonard tied the knot on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31). That same night, TMZ shared video of the bride and groom jumping into a convertible after their wedding.

Who is Zach Bryan's Wife, Samantha Leonard?

According to social media posts, Leonard splits her time between Newport Beach, Calif. and New York, N.Y. Her posts often showcase travel or thrill-seeking adventures. She is not a public figure.

Bryan took his new love interest Instagram-official in October 2025, when he shared a post celebrating Leonard's 28th birthday.

"From bull runs to all the bulls--t, today is your birthday and I love you Samantha Marie," the singer wrote.

"To the only woman who can hike six miles in Chanel flats, skydive over the alps and catch a bigger fish than me all in the same day," he continued. "Hope your day was as graceful as you are."

How Long Have Zach Bryan + His Wife Been Together?

Fans only knew about their relationship for a couple of months before their wedding, but it seems that Bryan and Leonard have been together for at least a little while now.

He had plenty of photos to choose from when he put together a carousel post to celebrate her birthday in October. One of those was a clip of them kissing before he took the stage for a concert in Ann Arbor, Mich., which took place on Sept. 27.

Samantha shared a photo of herself and Bryan on Instagram on Aug. 21, to which he commented, "Spanish eyes."

It would make sense if the pair kept their relationship under wraps for a while before announcing it.

Bryan has been cagey about his personal life in recent history, presumably because his relationship and breakup with Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry turned into one of the genre's biggest and most public feuds of 2024 and 2025.

After they split last November, Chickenfry accused Bryan of emotional abuse and claimed that he offered her $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) promising not to talk about the breakup.

Since then, they've been locked in a heated feud that has involved diss tracks, screenshots, podcast episodes, song lyrics and much more.

What Did Brianna Chickenfry Say About Zach Bryan's Wedding?

Chickenfry hasn't commented directly on Bryan's New Year's Eve wedding, but she did share some particularly thorny Taylor Swift lyrics on TikTok, and fans read between the lines.

"Checkmate, I couldn't lose," Chickenfry lip-syncs along, to Swift's song "Mastermind."

"All I have to say is THANK GOD that wasn't you," one fan replied.

"Said a lot without saying nothing my queen," another added.

After Bryan's new relationship went public, Chickenfry did respond to some fans who thought Leonard looks quite a bit like Chickenfry.

"I think this is narcissism textbook 101 — that's what narcissists do, they just go out and find a new version of you to date," Chickenfry said in an Oct. 12 episode of her Plan Bri Uncut podcast.

She also said she dyed her hair to mitigate how many people were sending her photos of Leonard, to point out how similar the two women look.