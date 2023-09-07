Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma on Thursday (Sept. 7), TMZ reports.

The outlet says that the country star was picked up by police in Vinita, Okla., and booked on "an obstruction of investigation charge." Just a few hours before the news broke, Bryan posted a photo to Instagram Stories, telling fans he was "on the road again" and going to "see the birds play."

Bryan currently has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "I Remember Everything," a duet with Kacey Musgraves.

He's believed to be dating Brianna LaPaglia, a.k.a. Brianna Chickenfry.

Before becoming a successful singer and songwriter, Bryan served in the U.S. Navy.

No details have emerged that clarify what led to Bryant's arrest, when he was booked and if he was ordered to pay bond. Obstruction of Investigation is a self-explanatory charge, but there are many ways to get there. Bryant has not commented about the arrest on social media.

Bryan, age 27, was having a great month professionally prior to his arrest. Not only did his new self-titled album top the Billboard, all-genre album chart, he announced a sprawling 2024 tour. Over the last several weeks, all has appeared normal by his standards on social media. He interacts with fans in ways that are both appreciative and combative and is prone to jumping ship on a platform with no warning. Earlier this week he left TikTok, for example.

Vinta is in northeast Oklahoma, about 50 minutes drive from his hometown of Oolgah, Okla.