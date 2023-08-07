Zach Bryan Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Shares How He Made His Move

Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry met in May when both were dating other people, but she says they didn't begin flirting until June.

By that point, he had separated from longtime girlfriend Deb Peifer and Chickenfry had split from her boyfriend Joey, although that breakup was very fresh.

During a recent episode of the BFFs podcast, Chickenfry (real name Brianna LaPaglia) shares a tight timeline that removes suspicion of two relationships overlapping.

Chickenfry and Bryan met at the 2023 ACM Awards and took a picture together, but the encounter was brief.

On June 23, she and a BFFs co-host joined Bryan on stage in New York City, but again, they didn't speak.

A few days after that concert, Chickenfry and her boyfriend Joey broke up.

News of the new relationship broke about one week ago.

Chickenfry says Bryan slid into her DMs a few days after the New York City show.

"I made a podcast after we went onstage," she shares (quote via People), "and was like, ‘Eat the rich besides Zach Bryan’ and he posted it and then he DM’d me and said, ‘That was so sweet, thank you guys for coming.’ And then we just started chatting."

Over the last six or so weeks, the pair have spent plenty of time together. They solidified their relationship with an 18-hour car ride together, during which she says they just talked the entire time.

"He's like, the nicest, most genuine person I've ever met," Chickenfry says. "He's so normal."

Bryan hasn't said anything about the 24-year-old Chickenfry on Twitter, his preferred social media account.