Zach Bryan and Girlfriend Deb Peifer Break Up

Zach Bryan and his girlfriend, Deb Piefer, have split up. The "Something in the Orange" singer shared the news in a social media post.

"For transparency and with respect I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (May 31.)

The relationship appears to have ended on relatively good terms, and Bryan asked fans for privacy, both for himself and for his ex. "Things are mutual between us, we're leaving with plenty memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time," he concluded.

The night before he announced his breakup, Bryan had made the live debut of a song called "All the Time," which describes the tail end of a doomed relationship. "Love is patient, love is kind / Should not make you lose your mind / There's got to be more to this than bein' pissed off / All the time," the chorus goes.

But in a separate tweet, Bryan made it clear to fans that his decision to play that song had nothing to do with his breakup. "And me playing All the Time last night had nothing to do with my previous tweet," he clarified. "I got hundreds of dms of people asking me to play it and it was about time I did it."

Piefer has not commented publicly on the breakup. In the past, the couple have occasionally appeared on each other's social media feeds, and in particular, Bryan has periodically been featured on Piefer's TikTok.

In musical news, Bryan is currently in the midst of his 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, which is scheduled to run through late August. He recently won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards.