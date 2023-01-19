Zach Bryan Sets Headlining 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn Tour — See Dates
Zach Bryan is taking off on a major headlining tour this summer, and he's putting his commitment to providing fair prices to fans into action. The "Something in the Orange" singer announced Thursday (Jan. 19) that his Burn, Burn, Burn North American Tour will kick off Wednesday, May 10 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
The tour boasts 28 headlining dates — it will travel throughout the United States mainly, with one date in Canada. Most of the shows will take place at indoor arenas, with the exception of a two-night stand at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 26 and 27.
The run will close out on Aug. 30 in Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center.
Bryan is committed to providing reasonable ticket prices for fans, and he even called out Ticketmaster's practices with his recent live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. Now, he's making good on his promise by offering tickets through Fair AXS. This system will prohibit ticket resellers from buying a large volume of tickets and reselling them for a profit.
Bryan sent a text message to fans prior to the public announcement of his tour, explaining the process of purchasing tickets.
"Here's what you guys need to know, for the love of God, don't overthink it and don't complain about forty different things," he says. "This is the first time anyone's doing anything like so have some grace."
The singer also shared a humorous, '90s-infomercial type video featuring Theo Von, which explains the ticket buying system.
In summary, fans will need to register with Fair AXS between now and Jan. 29 at 10PM ET to have a chance to buy tickets. Soon after, a randomly selected group of registered fans will be notified via email that they may buy tickets. They will receive purchase information on Feb. 13. There will be a four-ticket limit for the majority of the shows and a two-ticket limit for the Red Rocks shows. Tickets begin at $40 and will not exceed $130. Service fees will be between $10 and $20, excluding credit card fees and state taxes. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.
While tickets purchased to Bryan's shows on Fair AXS cannot be resold for profit, fans who buy tickets to a show but can no longer attend may resell tickets on the Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace for face value. The concerts in London, Ontario, Nampa, Idaho and Wichita, Kansas, are non-AXS ticketed events and may not be resold.
Bryan concludes the text to his fans writing, "We're out here fighting the good fight with these human snakes over at Ticketmaster. Good luck and here's to fair prices for all!"
Zach Bryan's 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn Tour Dates:
May 10 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
May 12 -- Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
May 13 -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
May 15 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena
May 19 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
May 20 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
May 23 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 24 -- N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
May 26 -- Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
May 28 -- London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
May 31 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
June 02 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
June 23 -- New York, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 26 -- Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 27 -- Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug 07 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Aug 09 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Aug 11 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Aug 14 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Aug 17 -- Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Aug 19 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Aug 20 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Aug 21 -- Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Aug 23 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Aug 25 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Aug 27 -- Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug 29 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 30 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center