Zach Bryan Sets Headlining 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn Tour — See Dates

Zach Bryan is taking off on a major headlining tour this summer, and he's putting his commitment to providing fair prices to fans into action. The "Something in the Orange" singer announced Thursday (Jan. 19) that his Burn, Burn, Burn North American Tour will kick off Wednesday, May 10 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

The tour boasts 28 headlining dates — it will travel throughout the United States mainly, with one date in Canada. Most of the shows will take place at indoor arenas, with the exception of a two-night stand at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 26 and 27.

The run will close out on Aug. 30 in Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center.

Bryan is committed to providing reasonable ticket prices for fans, and he even called out Ticketmaster's practices with his recent live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. Now, he's making good on his promise by offering tickets through Fair AXS. This system will prohibit ticket resellers from buying a large volume of tickets and reselling them for a profit.

Bryan sent a text message to fans prior to the public announcement of his tour, explaining the process of purchasing tickets.

"Here's what you guys need to know, for the love of God, don't overthink it and don't complain about forty different things," he says. "This is the first time anyone's doing anything like so have some grace."

The singer also shared a humorous, '90s-infomercial type video featuring Theo Von, which explains the ticket buying system.

In summary, fans will need to register with Fair AXS between now and Jan. 29 at 10PM ET to have a chance to buy tickets. Soon after, a randomly selected group of registered fans will be notified via email that they may buy tickets. They will receive purchase information on Feb. 13. There will be a four-ticket limit for the majority of the shows and a two-ticket limit for the Red Rocks shows. Tickets begin at $40 and will not exceed $130. Service fees will be between $10 and $20, excluding credit card fees and state taxes. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

While tickets purchased to Bryan's shows on Fair AXS cannot be resold for profit, fans who buy tickets to a show but can no longer attend may resell tickets on the Zach Bryan AXS Marketplace for face value. The concerts in London, Ontario, Nampa, Idaho and Wichita, Kansas, are non-AXS ticketed events and may not be resold.

Bryan concludes the text to his fans writing, "We're out here fighting the good fight with these human snakes over at Ticketmaster. Good luck and here's to fair prices for all!"

Zach Bryan's 2023 Burn, Burn, Burn Tour Dates:

May 10 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

May 12 -- Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

May 13 -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15 -- Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

May 19 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

May 20 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

May 23 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24 -- N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 26 -- Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 28 -- London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 31 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

June 02 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 23 -- New York, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 -- Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 -- Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 07 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Aug 11 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Aug 14 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug 17 -- Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 -- Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Aug 23 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 -- Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 -- Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center