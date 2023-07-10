Megan Moroney helped Zach Bryan close his headlining set in Quebec on Sunday night (July 9). The "Tennessee Orange" singer came back out on stage for "Revival," Bryan's encore selection.

Video taken by a fan finds Moroney on the stage, in front of the microphone during the climactic moments of "Revival." The song is from Bryan's 2020 Elisabeth album, not his hit LP from 2022, American Heartbreak. During his most recent tour, he's used it to close shows and allowed his band to really showcase their skills as the crowd cheers.

Watch: Zach Bryan Performs "Revival" in San Francisco in 2022

This performance took place at Festival d'été de Québec. Per the website, Moroney performed earlier in the night. It's not the first time she's shown she's a fan of Bryan's, however.

Earlier this year, Moroney delivered a cover of Bryan's "The Good I'll Do" to fans on TikTok. It came during the build up to the release of her debut album, Lucky.

While "Tennessee Orange" first went viral on social media, the Georgia-raised Moroney has since kept her followers there satisfied with a mix of cover songs, acoustic versions of originals, live concert moments and fashion videos.

In recent months, other artists have shown an appreciation for Bryan's music, too: Niall Horan of One Direction covered "Something in the Orange" in June, and the country singer showed his appreciation back:

Just prior to his show in Quebec, Bryan told fans he has finished his next record.