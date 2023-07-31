Zach Bryan Is Dating Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry

Zach Bryan is in a new relationship.

In a recent episode of her PlanBri Uncut podcast, Barstool Sports host and Internet personality Brianna Chickenfry confirmed that she and the reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year have been "seeing" each other for a few weeks.

"I think I might have some stuff to address. I've been hanging out with a guy named Zach," Chickenfry told her co-host Grace O'Malley, providing the last name of "Bryan" upon request and explaining that they started "hanging out" about "three weeks ago."

"It's fun. It's casual ... just wanted to address it because the whole Internet is freaking the f--k out and people are doing s--t," Chickenfry elaborates, in reference to fan speculation and a couple of people who have caught her and Bryan spending time together on video.

She added that she and Bryan are planning to "see where it goes," adding, "I'm happy."

Bryan is typically pretty private about his personal life, but in early June, he confirmed to fans that he and his longtime girlfriend, Deb Piefer, had broken up. Their relationship appears to have ended on relatively good terms, and Bryan requested that his fans treat her with privacy and respect during what was a difficult time for them both.

The "Something in the Orange" star has been gaining mainstream traction throughout 2023. He won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards, and is currently in the midst of his headlining Burn, Burn, Burn Tour.