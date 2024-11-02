What Will Happen to Brianna Chickenfry’s Zach Bryan Tattoo?

Brianna Chickenfry’s latest tattoo, inked with Zach Bryan lyrics, now holds an unexpected twist post-breakup with the musician.

Chickenfry, the popular podcast host, tattooed the phrase "how lucky are we" on her arm — a line later featured in a song by her ex-boyfriend, musician Zach Bryan.

The tattoo, "how lucky are we," is a meaningful phrase shared with friends on a Las Vegas trip that later appeared in Bryan’s music.

This tattoo, however, took on a different light after her unexpected breakup with Bryan. Though fans speculated about the tattoo's deeper meaning in her relationship with Bryan, it turns out the lyric stemmed from Bryan’s reflections on his dog, Boston.

The split came as a surprise to many, with Bryan announcing that both he and Chickenfry were dealing with challenges. Chickenfry admitted feeling caught off-guard and discarded by the breakup, posted her thoughts online and then took a hiatus to process her emotions.

While she moves forward, fans are left wondering if her tattoo remains a bittersweet reminder or a celebration of the good moments she and Bryan shared. Will she keep the tattoo and its original meaning, or book an appointment to quickly get it removed?