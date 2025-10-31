I'm here to tell you and any deer that might be able to communicate with humans that it's a bad weekend to be a deer on Parker McCollum's Texas ranch.

The "What Kinda Man" singer stopped by Taste of Country Nights where host Evan Paul asked him if he was ready for deer hunting season, which starts Nov. 1 in Texas.

"Man, I'm ready. I've done everything and spent way too much money on stuff that I don't need and already had 10 of. Come Saturday morning, I'm a deer hunter again," McCollum shared.

McCollum recently wrapped his 2025 What Kinda Man Tour and is beyond excited to be home with his family. That includes being ready to head out with the boys to hunt.

When asked about his wife, Hallie Ray, and their son, Major, the singer said they've "never been better."

"Of course, he's a wild animal. He's 15 months and he's out of his freakin' mind. He's great and Hallie Ray is great," McCollum said.

"She is built to be a mom. She is just as good as God makes 'em, so I count my blessings everyday," he added.

"What Kinda Man" is poised to be another No. 1 hit for McCollum. If it makes it to the top of the chart, it'll be his fourth No. 1 song at country radio.

What Was Parker McCollum's First Major Hit?

Parker McCollum's 2020 single and major label debut, "To Be Loved by You," was hit first No. 1 song.

How Old Is Parker McCollum?

Parker McCollum is 33 years old. He was born on June 15, 1992.

