Parker McCollum sat down with me on Taste of Country Nights and gave an update on his son, Major, and his wife, Hallie Ray, as well as an insight into his family life at home.

I asked the "What Kinda Man" singer how his son was doing, and he said, "Never been better — he's an animal. Just crazy. He's 15 months and he's just out of his freakin' mind, but he's great."

As for his wife, Hallie Ray, McCollum took a step back, rolled up his sleeves and prepared to knock a compliment out of the park.

McCollum said, "Hallie Ray's great, man, she is built to be a mom. She is just as good as God makes 'em, so I count my blessings for her every day."

This not the first time I have spoken to the Texas hitmaker, and each time he is extremely intentional about the compliments that he gives his wife.

There are no smoke and mirrors here, folks, this guy loves the heck out of his wife and son.

I asked if he took them out on his What Kinda Man Tour, which wrapped up recently, and he said, "They came out a little bit. They came out to Red Rocks, came to the rodeo, so a couple shows they got to come see this year. It's always fun having them out."

As McCollum chases down his 5th No.1 song at country radio with "What Kinda Man," he is poised to continue making waves in the country music genre, with no signs of slowing down in sight.

How Many Albums Has Parker McCollum Released?

To date, Parker McCollum has released five studio albums.

Did Parker McCollum Go to College?

He sure did. McCollum enrolled at Austin Community College, but quit after a few semesters to focus on his music career in Austin, Texas.

