Parker McCollum took some time out of his busy day to scold those who load their dishwashers wrong.

We already know that McCollum is an accomplished singer-songwriter, husband and father — but now we are learning he is a connoisseur of correct dishwasher loading.

McCollum was hanging out on Taste of Country Nights, where Evan Paul asked him about chores he is responsible for at his house.

He delivered the response we didn't know we needed.

The "Pretty Heart" singer said, "It's got to be organized, and you gotta really put the effort in to get all the food off the plate."

McCollum went in on people that don't actually pre-wash their dishes, saying, "I don't think that is good for the longevity of the machine."

This shook us to the core, as this goes against basically everything the dishwasher detergent companies are telling us nowadays, which is to scrape the dish real quick and load it right into the dishwasher.

So, What Is the Best Way to Load The Dishwasher?

According to the professionals at Whirlpool, these are the seven main things to remember when loading up your dishwasher:

Face dishes toward the center Angle dishes downward Avoid overcrowding Place items between the tines, not over them Don’t pre-rinse dishes Don’t block the sprayer arms Only load dishwasher-safe items

How Many Dishwashers Does Parker McCollum Have?

As far as we know, McCollum has a dishwasher at home and one on his exquisite new tour bus — which, by the looks of how pristine it is, he is doing more than just loading the dishwasher correctly: He is keeping it in tip-top shape.

