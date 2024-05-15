The first three ACM Awards winners have been announced. The show isn't until Thursday night (May 16), but a trio of new artists learned they won during the ACM Kickoff Festival on Tuesday (May 14).

The 2024 ACM Awards air on Amazon Prime on May 16 at 8PM ET.

Reba McEntire will host. Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll and Miranda Lambert are among more than a dozen performers.

This year's show returns to the Star at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

"World on Fire" singer Nate Smith, "Tennessee Orange" hitmaker Megan Moroney and "Shoot Tequila" duo Tigirlily Gold were named winners in the New Male, Female and Duo/Group of the Year categories, respectively.

The awards are the first ACM Awards for all three artists. Moroney was nominated in the New Female Artist of the Year category last year and is up for six awards in 2024. She previously won the Female Breakthrough Video of the Year award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

"OMG I’M NOT OKAY!," she writes on Instagram. "Thank you @acmawards for the honor & huge thank you to my fans (y’all were insane last night)… best in the world.. so so grateful." Several photos — including one of the card announcing she won next to some late-night Chick-Fil-A — are featured in a carousel.

Smith and Tigirlily Gold also celebrated wins on social media. The duo is Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh, two sisters from North Dakota.

"We just won our first ACM AWARD," they write. "This is 11 years of long days, short nights, ups and downs, and never giving up. Thank you to the @acmawards for this incredible honor. We are absolutely beside ourselves."

So far, only Smith has been announced as a performer. He'll sing a new song called "Bulletproof" with Avril Lavigne.