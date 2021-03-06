Before Miranda Lambert became a household name, the singer was a former contestant on Nashville Star trying to make it in the country genre. She scored a breakthrough when she earned her first Gold single for "Kerosene." On March 6, 2006, the singer was recognized for selling 500,000 units of her third single, which was also the title track of her debut album.

The fiery single had Lambert singing of an ex who did her wrong, and as a result, she'd be seeking her revenge. It was a glimpse into what would become a long career for the Texas native.

"I gave it everything I had and everything I got was bad / Life ain't hard but it's too long, livin' like some country song / Trade the truth in for a lie, cheating really ain't a crime / I'm giving up on love 'cause love's given up on me," she sings in the spitfire performance.

The success of “Kerosene” earned Lambert her first Grammy Awards nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. The song’s memorable video, which brought the song to life with plenty of flames throughout, also garnered the singer nominations for Music Video of the Year at the CMA and ACM Awards.

While Lambert wrote "Kerosene" by herself, she gave credit to Steve Earle, as there are some obvious similarities to the melody of Earle's 1996 song “I Feel Alright.”

“I didn’t purposefully plagiarize his song — but unconsciously I copied it almost exactly,” Lambert later explained (quote via CMT). “I guess I’d listened to it so much that I just kind of had it in there.”

"Kerosene" reached No. 15 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

