Ashton Kutcher says he's working on a country music album, but he may want to mend a few relationships before releasing it.

The actor told GMA that he's writing an album, even though he knows he can't really sing all that well. "I don't care if anybody listens to it and they probably won't and I'm okay with it, but I've just always wanted to write a country music album."

"So I'm obsessed with getting that done."

In a moment you'll get to decide for yourself if Kutcher can sing, but first let's go back a decade to that time he ticked off Miranda Lambert and Justin Moore (and possibly many more) at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Ashton Kutcher's Controversial 2012 ACM Awards

It was April 1, 2012 and Kutcher — then a star on CBS's Two and a Half Men — was asked to present the Female Vocalist of the Year award at the ACMs. He showed up in what looked like a Nudie suit knock-off, flanked by two men he said were his "band."

"When you're a country artist, you never forget your band," is how he began a cliche-heavy presentation. The trio looked and acted like they were dressing up as country stars for Halloween. They even seemed to snicker knowingly.

After preemptively congratulating the winner, Kutcher said he had a message for the less fortunate nominees. That's when he started to sing George Strait's "I Cross My Heart." Find it at the 1:08 mark here.

Why Miranda Lambert Was Ticked at Ashton Kutcher

The skit went over alright with the live audience. Back then there was a real feral energy to this show. A-list celebrities turned up on the regular and few people really minded. Maybe Kutcher's appearance was the turning point?

"Was Ashton Kutcher making fun of country or is it just me?" asked Miranda Lambert on X (then Twitter). "Watching it back now and I'm kinda wondering?"

Moore was more direct. "Seen Ashton kutcher at the acms tonight (sic). What a dou--e!" he tweeted. "I don't care for people making a mockery of the way country artists' dress."

Related: Famous Actors Who Really Can Sing Country Music

The moment is a time warp in all kinds of ways. Back then, artist had no fear in taking to social media to make a statement on pop culture issues like this. Few were afraid of the response.

Beyond that, it's a reminder of who the dominant women in country were at the time. Beyond Lambert, the four other nominees were Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Sara Evans and Martina McBride and all five were there in person to learn who won. You just didn't miss the CMAs or ACMs if you could avoid it.

Kutcher didn't respond to Moore, but he did reply to Lambert's tweet:

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...

"I Am One Of The biggest country Music fans you've ever met. Wasn't making fun at all," he said (stylization is his). "btw congratulations again."

A year later Kutcher would have another unpleasant country experience when he scuffled with a security guard at Stagecoach. All accounts say he was in the right, but nobody justified the large cowboy hat he was wearing.

In 2018, he showed up for the ACM Awards again. This time he stuck to the script as he and his The Ranch (Netflix) co-star presented Vocal Event of the Year. You have to admire his resilience.

Perhaps one day we can add him to this list of country stars who've made great country songs.

Famous Actors Who Are Also Country Singers Kevin Costner, Billy Bob Thornton and more top-name actors also have parallel careers in music. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker