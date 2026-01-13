After Miranda Lambert performs at the 2026 Daytona 500 pre-race concert on Feb. 15, she is set to kick off her 2026 touring schedule on Feb. 18 when she performs at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in San Antonio, Texas, at the Frost Bank Center.

How Does Miranda Lambert Prepare for a Tour?

Miranda Lambert tells her record label, Big Loud Records, "I bought athletic greens because I'm trying everything to get ready for the road."

Lambert admits that she is just like the rest of us normal folks who order things like this to get that Prime delivery, as she tells her label that is the latest thing she has purchased on Amazon.

What Are Athletic Greens?

Athletic greens are a greens powder that you can add to basically anything like water, smoothies or food.

It's a mix of more than 75 ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, plant extracts (greens), probiotics, prebiotics and adaptogens.

The greens are meant to be taken once daily, usually in water first thing in the morning.

Basically, it's a convenient way for the "Kerosene" singer to combine multiple multivitamins, greens and probiotics into one convenient scoop of healthy supplements.

Lambert will be touring across America playing her hits from the past decades, as well as her latest songs from her Postcards From Texas album, which dropped in 2024.

Her latest hit at country radio is "A Song to Sing," featuring Chris Stapleton.

