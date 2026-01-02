Jelly Roll is down to his fighting weight! After committing to better health, the country singer went from 540 pounds at his heaviest to a lean, mean 265.

In a sit down with Men's Health, he says he is living in a "dramatically different world" these days.

Jelly Roll's Men's Health Magazine Cover

As a result of his hard work and dedication to bettering his health, Jelly Roll is on the cover of Men's Health magazine. He tells the publication he was always inspired while thumbing through the pages while incarcerated. Reading about the workouts and transformation stories, he aspired to do the same for others one day.

Name It and Claim It: Jelly Roll Sets Men's Health Cover Goal

And, truth be told, it's hard not to be inspired by the "Heart of Stone" singer's story. From a life of being in and out of prison to becoming a country music super star. However, its his health journey that may be his greatest testimony.

He publicly declared his goal to be on the cover while chatting with his wife Bunnie on her podcast back in 2024.

"I wanna be on the cover of Men's Health by March of 2026," he shared at the time. "That's my new goal. I wanna have one of the biggest transformations."

Well, he beat his goal by two months, landing on the cover in January 2026.

How Did Jelly Roll Lose Weight?

While the country singer tells the publication that nutrition and exercise changed his life, it was conquering his addiction to food that laid the foundation for his success.

After struggling with — and eventually conquering — various addictions with cocaine, alcohol and codeine, Jelly Roll recognized the signs of being dependent on food. He knew he had to tackle that problem first.

Steady Progression: See Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Through These Photos

"Once I started treating food like an addiction, it started changing everything for me," he explains to Men's Health. "When I started really looking at the source of why I was eating. What was I eating for?"

Changing his relationship with food was paramount to kickstart his journey, but so was altering his mindset. Shifting from a weight loss goal to a health goal made a huge difference.

Jelly Roll also has assembled a team to help him in his process. He consulted Gary Brecka of The Ultimate Human to establish his baseline, joined a wellness clinic called Ways2Well, and hired chef and nutritionist Ian Larios to not only cook his meals at home, but to travel with him on tour.

After Weight Loss Jelly Roll Is Paying It Forward

If you've ever heard Jelly Roll speak at an awards show, you know he's passionate about people taking ownership of their lives and striving to achieve their dreams. And while the "Liar" hitmaker hopes to inspire others on their health journeys, it doesn't stop there.

Jelly Roll hopes to build a wellness treatment center of his own on his sprawling 500-acre farm in Tennessee. His goal is to create a space that provides respite and tools to help people get out of the strongholds of addiction.

Paying It Forward: Jelly Roll Shares Plans for a Rehabilitation and Mental Health Facility

"Imagine a place for people like us," he says in an Instagram video. "Poor kids, down bad, when life was kicking our a--... and think about the resources we never had — we could change lives."

The dream is to build a 100-acre facility where people can get their lives back on track.

"You'll have your traditional 28-day, 12-step-style program," he details. "But also intensive mental health therapy, holistic approaches... the works."

We saw what he was able to do in a year with his health, it's hard to imagine he can't make this happen in 2026.

We saw what he was able to do in a year with his health, it's hard to imagine he can't make this happen in 2026.