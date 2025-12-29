A devastating house fire broke out at a home belonging to NASCAR star Denny Hamlin's parents on Sunday (Dec. 28.) One person has died after sustaining injuries in the fire.

The Gaston County, North Carolina home is destroyed, per USA Today, and two people were in the house when the fire broke out.

Firefighters responded to a house on fire in the small town of Stanley, N.C. on Sunday at around 6PM local time, according to WCNC.

It took about two hours to extinguish the blaze, and two people inside were transported to the hospital. Their identities have not been revealed.

The Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department Police Chief David Toomey confirmed that Hamlin's parents lived at the home.

On Monday (Dec. 29), Gaston County officials confirmed that one person died as a result of the fire, per WBTV. The other person is critically injured. Their identities had yet to be revealed as of early Monday afternoon.

Public records show that the home is owned by Won One Real Estate, LLC, a company Hamlin manages, WCNC reports.

The incident remains under investigation as of Monday afternoon. Hamlin has yet to comment on the fire.

Who is NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin?

Denny Hamlin is a professional stock car racer and team owner who has been competing in NASCAR events since 2004.

He has racked up a total of 60 wins, according to his NASCAR bio, including at the Coca-Cola 600 in 2022, Daytona 500 in 2016, 2019 and 2020, and Southern 500 in 2010, 2017 and 2021.

Most recently, he won the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race in October 2021.

Who Are NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin's Parents?

Hamlin's parents are Dennis Hamlin and Mary Lou Clark. He was born in Tampa, Fla, but moved to Virginia as a young child.