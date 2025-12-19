New details are emerging following the tragic plane crash that killed NASCAR champion Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, their two children, and three others on Thursday (Dec. 18).

What Happened?

The crash occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET as a Cessna C550 business jet attempted to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

According to officials, the plane had taken off just minutes earlier—around 10:06 a.m.—and appeared to attempt a return due to inclement weather. Witnesses said the plane exploded into a fireball on impact.

FlightAware tracking data shows the jet was en route to Sarasota, Florida, with the group reportedly continuing on to the Bahamas—a favorite vacation spot for the Biffle family, and the place where Greg and Cristina were married in 2022.

Who Was Onboard?

Seven people were killed in the crash:

Greg Biffle, 55 – NASCAR champion and humanitarian

Cristina Biffle, 35 – Greg’s wife, married in 2023

Ryder Biffle, 5 – their son

Emma Biffle, 14 – Greg’s daughter with ex-wife Nicole Lunders

Craig Wadsworth – family friend and passenger

Dennis Dutton and Jack Dutton – father and son

Records show that at least two certified pilots were on the plane: Greg himself and a professional airline pilot.

Cristina’s Final Message

Moments before the crash, Cristina Grossu Biffle sent a chilling text to her mother, Cathy Grossu.

“She texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it,” Cathy told People. “So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.”

Tributes and Family Statements

A joint statement from the families read: “Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives... We ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss.”

“At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another,” the statement added.

NASCAR also released a statement: “NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth, and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash.”

Remembering Greg Biffle

Known affectionately as "The Biff," Greg Biffle was a beloved NASCAR veteran with championship wins in the Truck Series (2000) and Xfinity Series (2002). In 2023, he was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

But off the track, Biffle was just as admired for his humanitarian work.

After Hurricane Helene, he used his personal helicopter to fly emergency supplies, food, fuel, medical equipment—even baby formula and EpiPens—to remote North Carolina communities cut off by floodwaters.

In 2024, he was honored with the NMPA Myers Brothers Award for his dedication to service.

“They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others,” Rep. Rick Hudson, a close family friend, wrote on X. “Greg was an extraordinary person… he’ll be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”

Ongoing Investigation

The FAA arrived at the crash site shortly after noon on Thursday and is now leading the investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.