Greg Biffle's son showed up so often on his Instagram feed that one could understand him identifying as "Dad" first, NASCAR driver second.

His wife Cristina also appeared in dozens of pictures through the years and vice versa. In fact, one of her final posts was a casual pic of the couple, offered on Dec. 7.

Greg Biffle and his family were killed in a plane crash in North Carolina on Dec. 18.

The cause of the crash is under investigation however several local meteorologists have noted particularly unfavorable weather.

Biffle was an experienced pilot who flew his personal helicopter to aid support after Hurricane Helene in 2024.

The 55-year-old's daughter was pictured less frequently but clearly a loving presence in his life. She, too, was among the seven killed when Biffle's Cessna C550 crashed during an attempt to land in Statesville, N.C.

Who Was Greg Biffle's Wife?

Greg Biffle was married to Nicole Lunders until 2015. In 2023, he married Cristina Grossu and she was on board with Biffle at the time of the crash.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass forwarded a statement from the families that described Cristina as an active philanthropist whose life was "centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma."

On social media, Cristina identified as a realtor and business owner. Her age is not reported.

Who Are Greg Biffle's Kids?

Greg Biffle had two kids. His son Ryder was born to wife Cristina on Sept. 9, 2020, and his daughter Emma was born to then-wife Nicole in 2011.

Per the family, "Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people."

Ryder is described as an active, curious and infinitely joyful child. Photos shared to Biffle's Instagram show the boy loved fishing and race cars. He even had a favorite driver that wasn't his dad.

Who Else Was Killed In the Greg Biffle Plane Crash?

A man named Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, plus NASCAR motorhome driver Craig Wadsworth were also killed in the crash.

Former driver Kenny Wallace paid tribute to Wadsworth on X, saying "Our family is heart broke right now."