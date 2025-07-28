Anne Burrell's final appearance on Worst Cooks in America premieres this week, just days after her cause of death was officially confirmed.

Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible brings back the beloved celebrity chef one last time as a mentor on the Food Network competition show she helped launch in 2010.

Joining her is longtime friend Gabe Bertaccini, who makes his debut as a mentor this season.

How to Watch 'Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible'

Premiere Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 9 PM ET

9 PM ET Where to Watch: Food Network

Food Network Streaming: Episodes will be available on HBO Max the following day

This season’s twist? The contestants — called “recruits” — are all professional performers with no culinary experience.

Each week, they face off in cooking challenges, with one recruit from each team eliminated until one winner claims the $25,000 prize.

A Weekly Tribute to a Beloved Mentor

Burrell starred on Worst Cooks in America since its inception, quickly becoming a fan favorite thanks to her bold style, infectious laugh and knack for turning kitchen disasters into success stories.

Food Network stated that the series will pay tribute to Anne each week.

Beyond Worst Cooks, Burrell lit up screens with her electrifying personality on Iron Chef America, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Chef Wanted.

Anne Burrell's Death

The TV culinary icon died on June 17 at age 55.

On July 24, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a suicide, caused by acute intoxication from multiple substances including diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine and amphetamine.

Burrell's husband, Stuart Claxton, reportedly found her unresponsive in the shower at their Brooklyn home.

Remembering Anne Burrell

Following her death, her family described her as “a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend,” saying:

Her smile lit up every room she entered... Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.

Born in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell trained at the Culinary Institute of America, studied in Italy, and worked under famed chef Lidia Bastianich.

She married Claxton in 2021 and is survived by her stepson, Javier; mother, Marlene; sister Jane; her children, Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas; and brother, Ben.

This season of Worst Cooks will be her final bow, but Burrell’s legacy will continue to inspire home cooks everywhere.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.