Anne Burrell’s Final Chapter: Her Last Season of ‘Worst Cooks in America’ to Air After Sudden Death

Anne Burrell’s final season of Worst Cooks in America premieres in July of 2025.

Just over a month after her sudden passing, the vibrant TV personality will appear one final time on Worst Cooks in America.

The new season, Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible, premieres Monday, July 28, at 9PM ET/PT on Food Network, with co-mentor Gabe Bertaccini by her side.

This season flips the format: instead of hapless home cooks, Burrell mentors a cast of professional performers — people who shine on stage but struggle in the kitchen.

Worst Cooks in America: Talented and Terrible kicks off with the signature "winner winner chicken dinner" challenge and promises a mix of theatrical chaos, big personalities and plenty of laughs.

As previously reported, Burrell was found unresponsive by her husband, Stuart Claxton, on the morning of Tuesday, June 17, just hours after he last saw her alive around 1AM. She was 55.

Initially believed to be cardiac arrest, authorities are now investigating her death as a possible drug overdose.

According to law enforcement documents reviewed by The New York Times, she was found unconscious in the shower, surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills. Toxicology results are still pending.

In a statement following her death, Burrell’s family called her “a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend.”

Her smile lit up every room she entered… Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.

Burrell is survived by her husband, whom she married in 2021; his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene; her sister Jane, and Jane’s children: Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; and her brother, Ben.

Fittingly, she spent her final night performing improv in Brooklyn — bold, brash, and radiant on stage, just as fans knew her best.

Her last chapter airs in July, giving viewers one more chance to see Burrell do what she did best: lead with heart, humor and a whole lot of heat.