Fred Smith, the visionary who turned a college paper into the global shipping powerhouse FedEx, has died. He was 80.

Although he stepped down as CEO in 2022, Smith's influence on how the world ships and receives packages is still very much in motion.

FedEx confirmed Smith’s passing on June 21 in a statement, attributing it to natural causes.

"His death marks the end of an era for the global transportation and logistics industry — an industry which he founded and revolutionized through his innovative vision and relentless pursuit of excellence," the company said.

Current CEO Raj Subramaniam called Smith "the heart and soul of FedEx" in a letter to employees.

"He was more than just the pioneer of an industry and the founder of our great company. He was a mentor to many and a source of inspiration to all," Subramaniam added.

Fred Smith’s Legacy

Smith reimagined how goods move around the world with one radical idea: What if every package went through a central hub and could be delivered overnight?

He launched FedEx in 1971, inspired by a term paper he wrote at Yale (which allegedly earned a C).

FedEx went on to pioneer hub-and-spoke distribution, now standard across the industry.

Smith didn’t just change logistics — he reset customer expectations for speed, tracking and reliability.

FedEx Fun Fact(?)

In its early days, the company struggled financially, and legend has it that Smith once took the last $5,000 of company money to Las Vegas and won $27,000 at blackjack, keeping the business afloat.

Today, FedEx operates more than 600 aircraft and delivers to more than 220 countries, cementing its place as one of the most recognized brands in the world.

Smith remained FedEx’s executive chairman until his death, and his legacy extends beyond the corporate world. He helped invent the concept of global overnight delivery, transforming what once seemed impossible into an everyday reality.