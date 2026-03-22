Bluegrass and country music have lost one of their most beloved voices.

Ronnie Bowman has died following a motorcycle accident in Tennessee. He was 64.

According to reports, Bowman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Ashland City, Tenn., and later died at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

No additional details about the accident have been released.

A Defining Voice in Bluegrass

Bowman was widely regarded as one of the most important voices in bluegrass over the past several decades.

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As a member of the Lonesome River Band in the 1990s, his singing helped define the sound of modern bluegrass. His time with the group included standout albums and songs that remain staples in the genre.

He later released solo music, including his acclaimed Cold Virginia Night album, which earned Album of the Year honors from the International Bluegrass Music Association. The title track also won Song of the Year.

Award-Winning Career

Throughout his career, Bowman was recognized as one of the genre’s top vocalists.

He earned multiple IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year awards, including wins in 1995, 1998, and 1999.

His song “Three Rusty Nails” also took home Gospel Performance of the Year honors.

Beyond his own recordings, Bowman became a respected songwriter in Nashville, with cuts recorded by artists like Lee Ann Womack and Brooks & Dunn.

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He also co-wrote Chris Stapleton’s award-winning song “Nobody to Blame.”

Remembered by His Peers

In addition to his talent, Bowman was known throughout the music community for his kindness and generosity.

Friends and fellow musicians often described him as always happy to see others — a reputation that made his loss even more deeply felt.

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“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronnie Bowman, who went to be with the Lord today at 2:55 CST,” Bluegrass Life shared on Facebook.

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“One of the greatest singers and songwriters in bluegrass and country music, and one of the kindest souls you could ever hope to know," the statement continued. "Prayers for his family and friends. We’ll always love you, Ronnie.”

He remained active in music in recent years, releasing a self-titled project in 2019.