Chip Taylor, best known as the songwriter who penned classic songs such as "Angel of the Morning" and "Wild Thing," died on Monday (March 23.) He was 86 years old.

News of his death came via a statement from Trainwreck Records, the independent label he launched in 2007.

"Although Chip will be greatly missed, his music will live on and continue to inspire others for years to come," the statement reads in part.

What Was Chip Taylor's Impact on Country Music?

Juice Newton's version of "Angel of the Morning," released in 1981, became the highest-charting and best-selling iteration of the song in the United States. Her recording reached the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was a Top 30 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Taylor also wrote songs for several other country artists. Among those was Willie Nelson's "He Sits at My Table," first released in 1966.

His obituary also notes that Taylor wrote songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Linda Ronstadt, Tom Petty and more.

Who Was Chip Taylor?

Chip Taylor, whose legal name was James Wesley Voight, worked across multiple genres, and had a wide-ranging influence as a songwriter.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y., in 1940, Taylor was the son of professional golfer Elmer Voight and the younger brother of actor Jon Voight. He originally hoped to be a pro golfer like his dad, but began to pursue a career as a singer-songwriter and established his stage name at that time.

His breakout hit as a songwriter was "Wild Thing," which was released by English rock group The Troggs in 1966.

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Taylor was also an accomplished performer who released over 30 solo albums, one of which — a project called Yonkers, NY — earned him a Grammy nomination. He also spent time in the '80s and '90s as a professional gambler, focusing both on blackjack and horse races. He was uncle to actor Angelina Jolie as well as her fellow actor older brother, James Haven.

Taylor married his childhood sweetheart, Joan Carole Frey, in 1964. Aside from a divorce and reconciliation in the '90s, they remained together until she died in June 2025.

According to Billboard, no cause of death has been announced for Taylor. He is survived by his two children, Kristian and Kelly, as well as five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, fans wishing to express condolences are encouraged to make a donation to the Metropolitan Golf Association Caddie Scholarship Fund, a charity that provides educational scholarships to young golfers.