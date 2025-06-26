Inside Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Final Hours: A Night of Laughter Before Tragedy

Food Network star Anne Burrell spent her final night doing what she did best: Making people smile.

Just hours before the beloved chef was found unresponsive in her Brooklyn home, Burrell performed a surprise stand-up set at New York’s iconic Stonewall Inn on June 16.

Her friends described her as being in "rare form" and "glowing."

Known for her signature laugh and fiery personality, the Worst Cooks in America host had the crowd in stitches, according to People.

"She crushed it. She was smiling, laughing — classic Anne," one attendee told the outlet. "No one there could have imagined it would be the last time they’d see her."

READ MORE: Sadie Robertson Shares Phil Robertson’s Final Words to Her

The next morning, tragedy struck. Burrell was found unresponsive on the shower floor by her husband, Stuart Claxton, around 7:50AM — just hours after he last saw her alive at 1AM.

While initially believed to be cardiac arrest, authorities are now investigating her death as a possible drug overdose. She was just 55.

READ MORE: HGTV Star Loren Ruch Dead at 55 After Leukemia Battle

According to law enforcement documents reviewed by The New York Times, Burrell was "discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills."

Toxicology results are pending.

In a statement following her death, her family described Burrell as "a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend."

Her smile lit up every room she entered... Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.

Burrell is survived by her husband, whom she married in 2021, his son Javier, her mother, Marlene, sister Jane, her children Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.

READ MORE: Aaron Carter’s Final Conversation With His Twin Sister Angel Was Tragic

Born in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell discovered her passion for food early, inspired by her mother’s cooking and Julia Child.

She attended the Culinary Institute of America and trained in Italy before working under Lidia Bastianich and eventually becoming a Food Network star.

While the cause of death remains under investigation, one thing is certain: In her final hours, Burrell was still doing what she loved, making people happy.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.